USD/CAD Price Analysis: Canada Inflation Exceeds Projections

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Canada’s inflation prices increased by 2.0% in October.
  • The greenback eased after a rally early on Tuesday due to safe-haven demand. 
  • Markets await more clues on the outlook for Fed rate cuts. 

The USD/CAD price analysis shows a bearish shift in sentiment after data revealed that inflation in Canada was higher than expected. Meanwhile, the dollar eased as safe-haven demand caused by Putin’s nuclear announcement faded.

Data on Tuesday revealed that Canada’s inflation prices increased by 2.0% in October, above estimates of 1.9%. Moreover, it was well above the previous reading of 1.6%. Consequently, traders lowered bets for another super-sized rate cut in December.

Initially, low inflation and poor growth in Canada pushed the Bank of Canada to cut rates by 50-bps in October. Furthermore, markets were pricing a 38% chance of another such move in December. However, after the inflation report, this likelihood fell to 23%. As a result, the Canadian dollar rallied against the dollar. 

On the other hand, the greenback eased after a rally early on Tuesday due to safe-haven demand. Traders rushed for safety after Putin announced a lower threshold for using nuclear power against Ukraine. This change came after Ukraine used US missiles to attack Russia. However, the US made no response, easing fears of a nuclear war and an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war.  

Meanwhile, markets await more clues on the outlook for Fed rate cuts. Policymakers have maintained a slightly hawkish tone, leading to a decline in bets for a December rate cut. Moreover, looming policy changes under Trump’s administration have changed the outlook for future Fed moves. Upbeat economic data will further support a pause in December. On the other hand, if data comes in line with forecasts or is slightly below, the Fed will cut rates by 25-bps in December.

USD/CAD key events today

  • US unemployment claims
USD/CAD technical price analysis: Bears plunge to 1.3951 support

USD/CAD technical price analysis
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has broken below its bullish trendline, indicating a shift in sentiment. At the same time, the price trades far below the 30-SMA, showing a solid lead by bears. Meanwhile, the RSI trades near the oversold region, suggesting solid bearish momentum. 

However, bears are facing the 1.3951 support level. A break below this level will allow bears to revisit the 1.3850 level. However, before that, the price might retest the recently broken trendline.

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

