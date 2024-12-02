Home AUD/USD Forecast: Strong Aussie Economy Meets Strong Dollar
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Forecast: Strong Aussie Economy Meets Strong Dollar

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Retail sales in Australia grew by 0.6% in October, above forecasts of a 0.4% increase.
  • Market participants do not expect an RBA rate cut this year.
  • US employers likely hired 195,000 new workers in November. 

The AUD/USD forecast shows a volatile start to the week due to upbeat Australian economic data and a recovering dollar. At the same time, markets are gearing up for the US nonfarm employment report which will give more clues on Fed rate cuts.

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Data on Monday revealed that retail sales in Australia grew by 0.6% in October, above forecasts of a 0.4% increase. Moreover, it was a significant jump from the previous reading of 0.1%. Consequently, the Aussie rose briefly. 

Australia’s economy has remained resilient with underlying inflation and the strong labor market keeping policymakers cautious. As a result, market participants do not expect a rate cut this year. At the same time, they are only fully pricing the first cut in May 2025. This will put the Reserve Bank of Australia among the last major central banks to lower borrowing costs. 

Meanwhile, the dollar recovered after closing last week down. Nevertheless, the near-term outlook remains down as markets increase bets for a December Fed rate cut. Currently, traders are pricing a 65% chance of such an outcome.

However, data this week might shift this outlook.  The US will release its nonfarm payrolls report, showing the health of the labor market. According to estimates, employers likely hired 195,000 new workers in November. This would be a big surge from the previous month’s 12,000. However, the unemployment rate might increase from 4.1% to 4.2%, putting more pressure on the US central bank to cut rates in December.

AUD/USD key events today

  • ISM Manufacturing PMI
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical forecast: Ranging between 0.6450-0.6550

AUD/USD technical forecast
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price shows indecision near the 30-SMA after recently breaking above it. At the same time, the RSI trades near the 50 level, showing almost equal momentum for bulls and bears. 

-Are you looking for the best MT5 Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Furthermore, on a larger scale, the price is consolidating between the 0.6450 support and the 0.6550 resistance levels. If the price stays above the SMA, it will likely climb to retest the range resistance level. On the other hand, if it breaks below, it might reach the range support. Moreover, The price will only start trending when it breaks out of consolidation.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024