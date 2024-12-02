Home USD/CAD Outlook: Markets Brace for Aggressive BoC Rate Cut
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Outlook: Markets Brace for Aggressive BoC Rate Cut

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Canada’s economy expanded by 1% in the third quarter.
  • Markets raised the chances of another super-sized BoC rate cut from 31% to 50%. 
  • Market participants are awaiting the US nonfarm payrolls report.

The USD/CAD outlook shows a weak Canadian dollar after data last week raised the likelihood of another massive Bank of Canada rate cut in December. Meanwhile, the dollar was steady as market participants looked forward to key data and Fed policymaker remarks.

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Data on Friday revealed that Canada’s economy expanded by 1% in the third quarter, beating the Bank of Canada’s estimate for a 1.5% increase. At the same time, the figure was a big decline from the second quarter when the economy expanded by 2.2%.

After the data, markets raised the chances of another super-sized rate cut in December from 31% to 50%.  Interest rates in Canada have fallen faster than anywhere else because the economy is extremely sensitive to high rates. Consequently, economic growth has slowed down sharply due to high borrowing costs.

At the same time, the economy is facing the threat of a 25% tariff on goods exported to the US. If there is no negotiation between the two countries, Canada’s economy will suffer. At the same time, the Bank of Canada will be under more pressure to spur growth with lower borrowing costs.  On the other hand, the US economy has remained fairly resilient in the face of high rates.

Meanwhile, inflation has paused near the Fed’s 2% target. Although traders expect a rate cut in December, they expect a gradual pace in 2025. Trump’s administration will likely boost economic demand and reheat the economy.  Elsewhere, market participants are awaiting the US nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday for more clues on the December Fed meeting. Currently bets show a 65% chance of a rate cut.

USD/CAD key events today

  • ISM Manufacturing PMI
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical outlook: Bullish engulfing candle

USD/CAD technical outlook
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has paused at the 30-SMA resistance after making a strong reversal signal. The price made a bullish engulfing pattern after reaching its bullish trendline. Although USD/CAD has been chopping through the 30-SMA, it has made higher highs and lows, signaling a bullish trend. 

-Are you looking for the best MT5 Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Consequently, there is a high chance this trend will continue with a break above the 30-SMA. Bulls will aim to challenge the 1.4150 resistance level. The trend will only change if the price breaks below the trendline.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024