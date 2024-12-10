Home GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sterling Holds Steady Ahead of US CPI
Majors

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sterling Holds Steady Ahead of US CPI

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Markets are awaiting the crucial US consumer inflation report due on Wednesday.
  • The US NFP report pushed up bets for a December Fed rate cut.
  • Data revealed a drop in job vacancies in the UK.

The GBP/USD price analysis shows a range in the pound as traders eagerly await the US consumer inflation report. Meanwhile, data on Monday showed a decline in job vacancies in the UK, which could signal weakness in the labor sector. 

-If you are interested in Islamic forex brokers, check our detailed guide-

The dollar held steady on Tuesday as markets awaited the crucial US consumer inflation report due on Wednesday. The report will continue to shape the outlook for Fed rate cuts. An unexpected jump in inflation could lower the likelihood of a rate cut in December. On the other hand, if the figures come in line with expectations or lower, the dollar will collapse as rate-cut bets increase. 

The market recently raised the chances of a December rate cut after US unemployment jumped from 4.1% to 4.2%. Bets increased from 70% to 85%, weighing on the dollar. Another downbeat report could push bets to 100%. 

Meanwhile, the pound has recovered since the Trump trade as the dollar weakened ahead of the December Fed meeting. However, the UK economy remains fragile despite the Labour government’s new budget. In fact, data on Monday revealed that demand for labor had dropped in the UK, showing a slowdown in the labor sector. If this trend continues, the pound might resume its downtrend as BoE rate cut expectations increase.

GBP/USD key events today

There will be no high-impact economic releases from the UK or the US today, so the pair might trade in a thin range.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical price analysis: Price revisits channel support

GBP/USD technical price analysis
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price has maintained a shallow bullish trajectory, trading mostly above the 30-SMA. At the same time, it trades in a bullish channel with clear support and resistance lines. 

-If you are interested in brokers with Nasdaq, check our detailed guide-

Bulls recently broke above the 1.2701 resistance level to make a higher high. However, the price has pulled back to retest the 30-SMA and the channel support line. If bulls remain in the lead, GBP/USD will bounce off this support zone to make new highs. As a result, the price would target the 1.2901 resistance level. 

On the other hand, a break below the support zone would signal a reversal. Bears would confirm this by making a new low below the 1.2701 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024