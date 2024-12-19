Home USD/JPY Outlook: Fed Signals Fewer 2025 Cuts, BoJ Stays Silent
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Outlook: Fed Signals Fewer 2025 Cuts, BoJ Stays Silent

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The Fed predicted fewer rate cuts in the coming year.
  • Fed policymakers have assumed a less dovish stance due to the resilient US economy.
  • The Bank of Japan gave little clues on future moves.

The USD/JPY outlook took a sharp bullish turn on Wednesday as the Fed forecasted fewer cuts in 2025, and the BoJ remained mum on the outlook for rate hikes. As a result, the dollar soared while the yen collapsed. 

If you are interested in automated forex trading, check our detailed guide-

The Federal Reserve met on Wednesday and cut interest rates by 25 bps. However, it was a hawkish cut because policymakers predicted fewer rate cuts in the coming year. According to forecasts, the central bank might only cut by 50 bps in 2025. This was a 50-bps drop from September’s forecast. As a result, markets slashed bets for rate cuts, boosting the dollar. 

Although traders had expected a change in the outlook for monetary easing, the Fed’s cautious forecast came as a surprise. Policymakers have assumed a less dovish stance due to the resilient US economy. Moreover, Trump’s administration might come with more economic growth and a spike in inflation, which would require a more restrictive policy. 

On the other hand, the Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged on Thursday and gave little clues on future moves. Market participants had expected some hints about a rate hike. However, Governor Ueda said the central bank needed time to assess incoming data. At the same time, the uncertainty about Trump’s policies has clouded the outlook. The meeting was a disappointment, leading to a collapse in the yen.

USD/JPY key events today

  • Final GDP q/q
  • Unemployment Claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical outlook: Bullish spike continues uptrend

USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has made an impulsive bullish move that has broken past major resistance levels. The move started after a retest of the 30-SMA as support. Bulls have been in the lead since the price broke above the 30-SMA. Therefore, when it pulled back, bulls were ready to make a new high. As a result, the price broke above the 154.00 and the 156.00 key resistance levels. At the same time, the RSI entered the overbought region, indicating a surge in bullish momentum. 

If you are interested in guaranteed stop-loss forex brokers, check our detailed guide-

Bulls are eyeing the 158.01 resistance and might soon reach it. However, after such a sharp move, bulls might get exhausted at the next resistance, leading to a pullback to retest recently broken key levels.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024