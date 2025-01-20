Home USD/JPY Forecast: Investors on Edge Ahead of Trump’s Speech
  • Trump’s presidency might be bullish for the dollar.
  • Trump’s tariffs will increase demand for locally produced goods.
  • Traders expect the Bank of Japan to hike rates this week.

The USD/JPY forecast shows indecision ahead of Trump’s inauguration speech. At the same time, market participants are gearing up for the Bank of Japan policy meeting. However, trading might remain thin due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday in the US. 

USD/JPY fluctuated on Monday, with the greenback steady amid anticipation of Trump’s policies. Meanwhile, the yen was also steady as market participants priced a high likelihood of a Bank of Japan rate hike on Friday. 

Analysts have predicted that Trump’s presidency will be bullish for the dollar since his policy proposals might boost economic growth. Traders will wait to see whether he will implement his proposals to cut taxes and impose tariffs on imported goods. Tax cuts will favor the economy by improving the business environment. Meanwhile, tariffs will increase demand for locally produced goods. At the same time, experts believe this will lead to a spike in inflation that would force the Fed to keep interest rates at restrictive levels.

On the other hand, traders expect the Bank of Japan to hike rates this week to support a weak yen. At the same time, since Trump’s policies will likely support the dollar, a BoJ rate hike will keep the yen from dropping too much. 

USD/JPY key events today

Market participants do not expect any key reports from the US or Japan. Consequently, market participants will focus on Trump’s inauguration. 

USD/JPY technical forecast: Bulls pause at 30-SMA hurdle

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has recovered after finding support at the 155.01 key level. However, the bullish move has paused after meeting the 30-SMA resistance line. Moreover, the bearish bias remains intact since the price trades below the 30-SMA, with the RSI below 50. 

Therefore, bears might soon overpower bulls to revisit the 155.01 support level. A break below this support will confirm a continuation of the downtrend as it would form a lower low. Moreover, it would clear the path for USD/JPY to retest the 153.25 support level. 

On the other hand, a break above the SMA and the 157.01 resistance level would indicate a bullish shift in sentiment. However, the price would have to start making higher highs and lows to confirm a bullish trend.

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

