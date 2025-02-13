Home USD/JPY Forecast: Investors Lock in Gains After Inflation Rally
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Forecast: Investors Lock in Gains After Inflation Rally

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/JPY forecast suggests a brief pause after a rally in the previous session.
  • The US reported that inflation increased by 0.5% in January.
  • Market participants are keeping an eye on Trump’s tariff developments.

The USD/JPY forecast suggests a brief retreat as traders take profits after an upbeat US inflation report. However, the bullish bias remains intact as market participants price a hawkish Fed and only one rate cut this year. High borrowing costs will keep a wide gap in rates between the US and Japan, hurting the yen.

Are you interested in learning more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The dollar rallied to new peaks against the yen after an upbeat consumer inflation report, reversing the previous downtrend. The US reported that inflation increased by 0.5% in January, well above estimates of a 0.3% increase. At the same time, the annual figure jumped by 3.0%, beating forecasts of 2.9%. The unexpectedly hot numbers pushed market participants to slash bets for Fed rate cuts. After the report, traders were only pricing 28-bps of rate cuts this year, down from 37-bps.

Meanwhile, market participants are keeping an eye on Trump’s tariff developments. The US President has promised to impose duties on all countries that have tariffs on US goods. Such an outcome would rekindle fears of a global trade war and economic uncertainty. Moreover, tariffs will likely keep US inflation high, forcing the Fed to keep rates at elevated levels. 

USD/JPY key events today

  • US core PPI m/m
  • US PPI m/m
  • US unemployment claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical forecast: Bulls pause to retest 154.01 as support

USD/JPY technical forecast
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has broken above the 30-SMA and soared past the 154.01 resistance level. At the same time, the RI has jumped and now trades near the overbought region. This shows a strong shift in sentiment from bearish to bullish. 

Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide-

Previously, the price had shown massive bearish momentum when it collapsed through the 154.01 support and reached the 151.02 level. However, bears could not continue beyond this level. As a result, bulls emerged and made an engulfing candle that signaled a looming reversal. Soon after, the price broke above the SMA, rising to new highs. 

At the moment, the price is retesting the 154.01 level as support. If it holds firm, the price will likely climb to the 156.00 resistance level. However, it might drop further to the 30-SMA before making new highs.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025