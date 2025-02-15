Home USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Easing Tariff Tensions Weaken Dollar
Canadian Dollar Forecast

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Easing Tariff Tensions Weaken Dollar

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/CAD weekly forecast indicates dollar weakness amid easing tariff tensions.
  • Data on Wednesday revealed that US consumer inflation rose by 0.5% in January.
  • Reports that Trump’s reciprocal tariffs would not come immediately boosted risk appetite.

The USD/CAD weekly forecast indicates improving risk appetite amid easing tariff tensions that keep pressure on the dollar.

Ups and downs of USD/CAD 

The USD/CAD pair had a bearish week as the dollar dropped from its peaks due to easing tariff fears. At the start of the week, traders focused on Powell’s speech. The Fed Chair maintained his hawkish tone, saying there was no rush to lower borrowing costs. 

-If you are interested in forex day trading then have a read of our guide to getting started-

Meanwhile, data on Wednesday revealed that US consumer inflation rose by 0.5% in January, beating forecasts of 0.3%. The upbeat report led to declining Fed rate cut expectations, briefly boosting the dollar. However, reports that Trump’s reciprocal tariffs would not immediately boost risk appetite, hurt the US dollar. Furthermore, data on Friday revealed that US retail sales dropped more than expected.

Next week’s key events for USD/CAD

Next week, investors will monitor inflation and retail sales data from Canada. Meanwhile, the US will release the FOMC policy meeting minutes. Canada’s inflation reading will shape the outlook for Bank of Canada rate cuts. A bigger-than-expected number will lower bets for a rate cut, boosting the Canadian dollar. On the other hand, if inflation is softer than forecast, rate-cut bets will rise, hurting the loonie.

Meanwhile, the FOMC meeting minutes will show where policymakers stand on future rate cuts. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast: Bears find their footing below the 22-SMA

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast
USD/CAD daily chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has broken below the 1.4300 support level, pushing lower below the 22-SMA. The move comes after the price made a solid bearish engulfing candle, signaling a likely reversal. 

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Previously, USD/CAD traded in a strong uptrend, making higher highs and lows and respecting the 22-SMA as support. However, bears started gaining on bulls after the price broke above the 1.4300 resistance level. The price started making bigger red candles and kept close to the 22-SMA. Still, bulls made one last attempt to stay in control by making a higher high. However, the RSI made a lower high, showing weaker bullish momentum. 

Therefore, bears overpowered bulls and reversed the trend, pushing the price below the 22-SMA. Bears are now eyeing the 1.4004 support level. A break below this level will strengthen the new bearish bias.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025