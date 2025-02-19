Home EUR/USD Forecast: Peace Deal Uncertainty Weighs on Eur
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

EUR/USD Forecast: Peace Deal Uncertainty Weighs on Eur

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The EUR/USD forecast indicates declining hopes for a near-term end to the Ukraine war.
  • Ukraine’s president postponed his journey to Saudi Arabia.
  • Market participants are looking forward to the FOMC meeting minutes.

The EUR/USD forecast indicates declining hopes for a near-term peace deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war. While this hurts the euro, the dollar gains on safe-haven demand as market participants dump risky assets. 

At the start of the week, the euro rallied to new highs after reports that Trump was ready to mediate a ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia. Trump said the two top leaders were ready for peace, which would allow the Eurozone economy to recover from the impacts of the war. The two leaders were to meet with Trump in Saudi Arabia to discuss a peace deal.

-If you are interested in forex day trading then have a read of our guide to getting started-

However, things changed slightly when Ukraine’s president postponed his journey to Saudi Arabia. Zelenskyy is weary of a deal between the US and Russia behind his back. Meanwhile, Russia has moved to demand more from the peace deal, which could lead to further delays. Tensions between the two nations could prolong the Ukraine war and hurt the euro. Meanwhile, the dollar will benefit from safe-haven demand.

Elsewhere, market participants are looking forward to the FOMC meeting minutes, which might contain clues about future policy moves. Market participants are currently pricing two rate cuts this year after a downbeat sales report on Friday revealed weka consumer spending. 

EUR/USD key events today

  • FOMC Meeting Minutes
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical forecast: Bears face the 30-SMA support

EUR/USD technical forecast
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price has fallen to the 30-SMA support after failing to break above the 1.0500 resistance level. At the same time, the RSI has dropped to the pivotal 50 level, separating bullish and bearish momentum. At this point, bulls and bears are likely fighting for control.

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Bulls took control when the price broke above the 30-SMA and the 1.0400 resistance level. However, the 1.0500 is a solid resistance level that has reversed the trend before. Therefore, if the price breaks below the 30-SMA, bears will take charge and target lower support levels. 

On the other hand, if bulls remain in the lead, EUR/USD will bounce off the 30-SMA to retest the 1.0500 resistance. A break above this level would solidify the bullish bias and continue the uptrend. 

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025