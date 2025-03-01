Home EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Euro at Risk as Trade Tariffs Loom
EUR/USD Forecast

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Euro at Risk as Trade Tariffs Loom

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
Updated:
  • The EUR/USD weekly forecast shows an increasing chance of tariffs on Eurozone goods.
  • Trump confirmed that the 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico would be effective in March.
  • Traders will watch US employment data next week.

The EUR/USD weekly forecast shows a growing likelihood of tariffs on Eurozone goods that would weigh on the euro.

Ups and downs of EUR/USD

The EUR/USD pair had a bullish week as traders focused on Trump’s trade policies. The week had few significant economic releases, putting all focus on Trump’s speeches. The US president caused concerns about the global economy when he confirmed that the 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico would be effective in March. 

Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide-

Traders who had expected further delays to April panicked and rushed to the safe-haven dollar. Moreover, Trump threatened the Eurozone with a similar tariff.

Next week’s key events for EUR/USD 

Next week, market participants will focus on data from the US, including business activity in the manufacturing sector and employment. Business activity in the manufacturing sector has rebounded in recent months. If this trend continues, it will indicate a resilient economy. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Meanwhile, the US nonfarm payrolls report will play a massive role in shaping the outlook for Fed rate cuts. In the previous month, job growth slowed slightly to 143,000. However, the unemployment rate also fell, showing the labor market remained resilient. Another upbeat report will lower expectations for Fed rate cuts. On the other hand, softness in the labor market could push traders to price three cuts this year.

EUR/USD weekly technical forecast: Bears set sights on 1.0200 support

EUR/USD weekly technical forecast
EUR/USD daily chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price is bouncing lower after meeting the 1.0500 key resistance level. At the same time, the price has broken below the 22-SMA, showing bears have taken the lead. Meanwhile, the RSI has broken below 50, indicating stronger bearish momentum. 

Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

EUR/USD is in a corrective move after a steep downtrend. The price has paused to consolidate between the 1.0500 resistance and the 1.0200 support. Therefore, bears will likely retest the range support in the coming week. Meanwhile, the price would have to break below the range support to confirm a continuation of the previous downtrend. Such a move could clear the path to parity. On the other hand, if the support holds firm, the price might remain in consolidation for longer.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025