Home GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Recession Concerns Weigh on Dollar
GBP USD Forecast

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Recession Concerns Weigh on Dollar

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The GBP/USD weekly forecast shows escalating fears of a US recession.
  • Downbeat US inflation figures increased expectations for Fed rate cuts.
  • Data on Friday revealed an unexpected contraction in the UK economy.

The GBP/USD weekly forecast is positive despite the paused rally, as escalating US recession fears weigh on the greenback. 

Ups and downs of GBP/USD 

The GBP/USD price had a slightly bullish week as the dollar fell due to fears of the US recession. Meanwhile, a downbeat UK GDP report kept a lid on gains. 

-Are you interested in learning about the best AI trading forex brokers? Click here for details-

This week, Trump imposed a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports. This tariff affected the Eurozone and Canada, who responded immediately. The trade wars dimmed the outlook for the global economy and increased US recession fears. Meanwhile, downbeat US inflation figures increased expectations for Fed rate cuts. 

On the other hand, the pound fell after data on Friday revealed an unexpected contraction in the UK economy. This put pressure on the BoE to lower borrowing costs.

Next week’s key events for GBP/USD

Next week, the US will release its retail sales report. Meanwhile, the UK will release employment data. Moreover, market participants will focus on the Fed and Bank of England policy meetings. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Market participants expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged. However, traders will focus on the messaging during the meeting for clues on future moves. Similarly, investors expect the Bank of England to hold rates on Thursday. The tone at the meeting will also give clues about future policy moves.

GBP/USD weekly technical forecast: Uptrend meets solid resistance zone

GBP/USD weekly technical forecast
GBP/USD daily chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price has reached a solid resistance zone comprising the 1.3000 key psychological level and the 0.618 Fib retracement. The bullish bias is strong, with the price far above the 22-SMA and the RSI near the overbought region. 

-Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details-

Moreover, the price has maintained a bullish trend, making higher highs and lows and keeping above the 22-SMA. Therefore, bulls might be strong enough to break above the current resistance zone. However, the price needs a pause or pullback to the SMA after a sharp swing. If this happens, the price will fall to the 22-SMA before bouncing to retest the resistance zone. 

A break above this zone will clear the path for GBP/USD to retest the 1.3401 resistance. However, if the zone holds firm, bears might overpower bulls to push the price below the 22-SMA. This would allow the price to revisit the 1.2604 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025