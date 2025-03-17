EUR/USD Forecast: Germany’s Spending Plans Fuel Optimism

The EUR/USD forecast shows a strong euro amid optimism over Germany’s fiscal plans.

German parties agreed to change the government’s borrowing limits.

Data on Friday revealed a sharp drop in US consumer confidence.

The EUR/USD forecast shows optimism over Germany’s fiscal plans, likely boosting the Eurozone economy. As a result, the euro has held near its recent five-month peak. On the other hand, the dollar remains subdued amid fears of a US recession due to Trump’s trade policies.

-Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details-

On Friday, reports revealed that German parties had agreed to change the government’s borrowing limits. Therefore, the 500 billion euro fund proposal might come to life, boosting defense and infrastructure. This, in turn, will support the Eurozone economy and strengthen the euro.

Meanwhile, the dollar remained weak due to fears of the US recession and downbeat economic data. Trump’s aggressive trade policy changes have raised fears of a sharp slowdown in the US economy. Trump’s tariffs have ignited trade wars that will likely reduce trade in the global economy. Moreover, experts believe these duties will increase inflation, forcing central banks to keep interest rates elevated.

Therefore, policymakers will likely remain cautious despite soft inflation numbers. Notably, data on Friday revealed a sharp drop in consumer confidence. The lack of confidence in the economy proves investors are worried about the impact of Trump’s tariffs. At the same time, inflation expectations jumped.

EUR/USD key events today

US core retail sales m/m

US retail sales m/m

EUR/USD technical forecast: Bulls battle to keep control at the 30-SMA

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price has recovered to retest the 1.0901 resistance level. As a result, it has broken back above the 30-SMA, showing bulls are struggling to keep control. At the same time, the RSI trades above 50, suggesting strong bullish momentum.

-Are you interested in learning about the best AI trading forex brokers? Click here for details-

Previously, the RSI had made a bearish divergence that signaled a likely reversal. This allowed bears to return and push the price below the 30-SMA. However, they have failed to make a significant swing below the SMA. If bulls regain momentum, the price will break above 1.0901 to seek new highs. This would allow EUR/USD to go beyond the 1.1001 key psychological level.

On the other hand, if bears are ready to take charge, the price will stay below 1.0901. Moreover, it might drop to retest the 1.0701 key level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.