Home EUR/USD Forecast: Germany’s Spending Plans Fuel Optimism
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Forecast: Germany’s Spending Plans Fuel Optimism

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The EUR/USD forecast shows a strong euro amid optimism over Germany’s fiscal plans.
  • German parties agreed to change the government’s borrowing limits.
  • Data on Friday revealed a sharp drop in US consumer confidence.

The EUR/USD forecast shows optimism over Germany’s fiscal plans, likely boosting the Eurozone economy. As a result, the euro has held near its recent five-month peak. On the other hand, the dollar remains subdued amid fears of a US recession due to Trump’s trade policies. 

-Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details-

On Friday, reports revealed that German parties had agreed to change the government’s borrowing limits. Therefore, the 500 billion euro fund proposal might come to life, boosting defense and infrastructure. This, in turn, will support the Eurozone economy and strengthen the euro. 

Meanwhile, the dollar remained weak due to fears of the US recession and downbeat economic data. Trump’s aggressive trade policy changes have raised fears of a sharp slowdown in the US economy. Trump’s tariffs have ignited trade wars that will likely reduce trade in the global economy. Moreover, experts believe these duties will increase inflation, forcing central banks to keep interest rates elevated. 

Therefore, policymakers will likely remain cautious despite soft inflation numbers. Notably, data on Friday revealed a sharp drop in consumer confidence. The lack of confidence in the economy proves investors are worried about the impact of Trump’s tariffs. At the same time, inflation expectations jumped.

EUR/USD key events today

  • US core retail sales m/m
  • US retail sales m/m
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical forecast: Bulls battle to keep control at the 30-SMA

EUR/USD technical forecast
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price has recovered to retest the 1.0901 resistance level. As a result, it has broken back above the 30-SMA, showing bulls are struggling to keep control. At the same time, the RSI trades above 50, suggesting strong bullish momentum.

-Are you interested in learning about the best AI trading forex brokers? Click here for details-

Previously, the RSI had made a bearish divergence that signaled a likely reversal. This allowed bears to return and push the price below the 30-SMA. However, they have failed to make a significant swing below the SMA. If bulls regain momentum, the price will break above 1.0901 to seek new highs. This would allow EUR/USD to go beyond the 1.1001 key psychological level. 

On the other hand, if bears are ready to take charge, the price will stay below 1.0901. Moreover, it might drop to retest the 1.0701 key level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025