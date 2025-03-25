Home GBP/USD Price Analysis: Traders Hold Back Ahead of UK Budget
Majors

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Traders Hold Back Ahead of UK Budget

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The GBP/USD price analysis indicates caution ahead of the UK budget reading.
  • Data revealed that the PMI of UK services increased from 51.0 to 53.2.
  • Data indicated a jump in business activity in the US.

The GBP/USD price analysis indicates caution ahead of this week’s UK budget reading. However, the dollar remained on the front foot after upbeat US data and news of some tariff relief. On the other hand, an upbeat UK services PMI kept the pound from sliding considerably against the dollar. 

Are you interested in learning more about crypto brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Market participants are eagerly awaiting a budget update from Rachel Reeves. Moreover, experts believe she will signal lower spending given the recent poor performance in the UK economy. However, an upbeat business activity report on Monday revealed some bright spots in the economy that might relieve the Finance Minister.

Notably, data revealed that the services PMI increased from 51.0 to 53.2, beating estimates. The report kept the pound from falling against a broadly stronger dollar.

The greenback had a strong rally after data indicated a jump in business activity in the US. The composite PMI rose from 51.6 to 53.5. The upbeat report eased fears of a recession. At the same time, demand for the dollar rose after Trump said he would exempt some countries from the April tariffs. The news helped ease trade war fears, improving sentiment.

GBP/USD key events today

Traders are not looking forward to any high-impact data from the UK or the US. Therefore, they will keep absorbing recent releases and US tariff developments.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical price analysis: Bears pause below SMA, next target at 1.2851

GBP/USD technical price analysis
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price trades below the 30-SMA, with the RSI under 50, indicating a bearish bias. However, the price currently trades in a tight range. The bias recently shifted after the previous bullish trend halted near the 1.3000 key psychological level. 

Are you interested in learning more about managed forex accounts? Check our detailed guide-

Since the uptrend broke above the 1.2851 resistance, the price started sticking close to the SMA, indicating weaker momentum. At the same time, the RSI made a bearish divergence, signaling a looming reversal. After this divergence, bulls had little strength to challenge the 1.3000 key resistance level. 

As a result, bears returned to push the price below the SMA and the RSI below 50. Currently, they are targeting the 1.2851 support level. A break below this level would strengthen the bearish bias. Moreover, it would allow GBP/USD to reach the 1.2700 support.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025