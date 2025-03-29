Home AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Resilient Despite Tariffs, Eying RBA
Canadian Dollar Forecast

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Resilient Despite Tariffs, Eying RBA

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The AUD/USD weekly forecast shows a resilient Aussie.
  • Inflation in Australia increased by a smaller-than-expected 2.4%.
  • Economists believe the RBA will keep rates unchanged.

The AUD/USD weekly forecast shows a resilient Aussie as market participants gear up for the RBA meeting and Trump tariffs.

Ups and downs of AUD/USD 

The AUD/USD pair had a slightly bullish week as the Australian dollar gained despite weak inflation figures from Australia. However, the pair closed below its highs. Meanwhile, the dollar fluctuated between gains and losses as traders worried about looming tariffs and absorbed upbeat US data. 

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Data on Wednesday revealed that inflation in Australia increased by a smaller-than-expected 2.4%. However, RBA policymakers are likely to remain cautious due to high underlying inflation. Meanwhile, Trump confirmed an automobile tariff starting next week that might escalate global trade tensions.

Next week’s key events for AUD/USD 

Next week, market participants will focus on the Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting. Additionally, they will focus on monthly employment data from the US. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

The RBA implemented its first rate cut in February. However, this time, economists believe the central bank will keep rates unchanged. Meanwhile, the US might record slower job growth, with the unemployment rate holding at 4.1%. A surprising figure will cause volatility and shape the outlook for Fed rate cuts.

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast: Bears set their sights on the 0.6100 support

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast
AUD/USD daily chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price trades slightly below the 22-SMA with the RSI below 50, suggesting a bearish bias. However, the price has been chopping through the SMA since it paused near the 0.6100 support level. 

-Are you looking for the best MT5 Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Initially, AUD/USD was in a developed downtrend, keeping below the 22-SMA with the RSI under 50. However, the decline paused when the price reached the 0.6100 support level. Here, it entered a corrective phase in which bulls and bears were almost equally matched. 

This corrective move rose and paused at a solid resistance zone comprising the 0.382 Fib retracement and the 0.6390 level. Currently, bears are trying to push off the 22-SMA. A surge in momentum next week might allow the price to retest the 0.6100 support. A break below this level will confirm a continuation of the downtrend. On the other hand, if bulls overpower bears, the price will break above the SMA and the resistance zone to start making higher highs and lows.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025