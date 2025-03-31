Home USD/JPY Forecast: Traders Brace for Trump’s Next Move
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Forecast: Traders Brace for Trump’s Next Move

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/JPY forecast indicates increasing panic over the global economy.
  • The yen was on the front foot at the start of the week.
  • Data showed that the US core PCE price index increased by a bigger-than-expected 0.4%.  

The USD/JPY forecast indicates increasing panic over the global economy as Trump’s April tariffs loom. As a result, the yen soared on Monday amid safe-haven demand. On the other hand, the dollar collapsed as Treasury yields fell due to increased demand for bonds. 

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The yen was on the front foot to start the week as market participants worried about new Trump tariffs beginning on Wednesday. The US president has promised a 25% auto tariff and reciprocal tariffs on almost all countries that trade with the US. As a result, experts are forecasting an escalation of the global trade war. At the same time, the rising cost of goods might drive inflation higher in most countries. 

Weak global growth will mean an erosion of investors’ money. Therefore, many traders prefer to put their cash in safe-haven assets like the yen, gold, and US debt. The dollar has remained fragile since Friday despite data showing an unexpected surge in underlying inflation. 

Notably, the core PCE price index increased by 0.4%. Meanwhile, economists had expected an increase of 0.3%. The inflation report will keep the Fed cautious. This week, traders will watch the US monthly employment figures.

USD/JPY key events today

Market participants do not expect any key economic reports today. Therefore, all focus will remain on the looming Trump tariffs.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical forecast: Sentiment shifts with channel breakout

USD/JPY technical forecast
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has broken out of its bullish channel, indicating a bearish shift in sentiment. Currently, the price trades well below the 30-SMA, and the RSI is nearing the oversold region. Therefore, the bearish bias is strong. 

-Are you looking for the best MT5 Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Initially, the price made higher highs and lows within a bullish channel. However, the rally paused when bulls met the 151.01 resistance level. The price made a double top at this level, plus a bearish RSI divergence, signalling a looming reversal. Soon after, a surge in bearish momentum saw the price break below the 30-SMA. At the same time, the RSI dipped into bearish territory below 50. 

Given the solid bearish momentum, the price will soon retest the 148.25 support level If the downtrend continues, USD/JPY will likely reach the 146.75 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025