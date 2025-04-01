USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Rebounds as Tariff Fears Mount

The USD/JPY price analysis shows a rebound in the safe-haven yen.

Data on Tuesday revealed poor business sentiment among Japanese manufacturers.

The dollar drifted on Tuesday, ahead of the start of new tariffs.

The yen has benefitted greatly from the uncertainty that has come with Trump’s tariff campaigns. Its safe-haven nature has allowed it to gain when most other currencies have collapsed. However, Japan is not an island when it comes to trade. The ongoing global trade will have a negative impact on Japan’s export-reliant economy. As a result, recent gains in the yen have been short-lived. Traders are increasingly worried about the economy and what it will mean for BoJ rate hikes.

Notably, data on Tuesday revealed poor business sentiment among Japanese manufacturers in the three months to March. This was an early sign that the global trade tensions will impact Japan.

On the other hand, the dollar drifted on Tuesday, ahead of the start of new tariffs. Market participants remain uncertain about which countries will suffer the levies and its impact on their economies. At the same time, fears of stagnation in the US have dampened appetite for the US currency.

USD/JPY key events today

ISM Manufacturing PMI

JOLTS Job Openings

USD/JPY technical price analysis: Bears gear up for a new low

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price is bouncing lower after retesting the 30-SMA resistance and the recently broken channel line. The price has remained below the SMA with the RSI under 50, suggesting a bearish bias.

The price recently broke below its bullish channel support, indicating a surge in bullish momentum. However, before continuing lower, it rebounded to retest the recently broken level. From there, bears must return to make a lower low and confirm a new downtrend.

If this happens, the price will reach lower support levels, including the 148.25 and 146.75. On the other hand, bulls will take back control if the price fails to make a lower low. In this case, USD/JPY would break above the 30-SMA and the 151.01 resistance to make a new high and continue the bullish trend.

