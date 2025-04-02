Home GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Gains Amid US Tariff Uncertainty
Majors

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Gains Amid US Tariff Uncertainty

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The GBP/USD forecast is mixed amid tariff uncertainty. 
  • Volatility may spike as tariffs could be imposed relentlessly. 
  • Easing UK wage growth boosts BoE’s dovish stance. 

The GBP/USD forecast remains elevated as the US dollar stays weak on Wednesday. The pair wobbled around 1.2950 during the New York session. The heat from reciprocal tariffs continues to affect the US dollar. The DXY has dropped to 104.00, reflecting the market jitters.

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Trump’s policies continue to stir sentiment, with April 02 named “Liberation Day” for the US economy. According to a White House representative, the fresh levies will take effect immediately after the announcement. Market participants suggest a tariff of up to 20% on most American imports.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stresses that the administration aims to impose the maximum tariffs on major trading allies. However, countries willing to ease non-trade barriers may receive concessions. Risk aversion is expected to surge on the day. Moreover, Trump has proposed redistributing tariffs to US households through refunds or tax dividends that could fuel inflationary pressure. Hence, the Fed may retain its restrictive stance for an extended period.

The ADP report was upbeat. A whopping 155k jobs were added in March, against an expected 105k, while the previous reading was 84k. This signals a resilient US labor market, reinforcing a delayed rate cut.

The pound trades cautiously ahead of Trump’s tariff announcement. Concerns over global trade disruptions and a potential slowdown in economic growth have dampened investor sentiment.

The UK economy is particularly vulnerable, with the Office for Business Responsibility (OBR) warning that Trump’s policies could deplete the UK government’s fiscal buffer and shrink the economy by up to 1%.

Additionally, delays in finalizing a UK-US economic deal beyond the so-called “Liberation Day” have created further uncertainty. There is speculation that the terms of the agreement could be revised post-announcement, adding to investor apprehension.

On the domestic front, easing wage growth in the UK adds to dovish expectations for the Bank of England (BoE). The Incomes Data Research (IDR) reported that median pay growth slowed to 3.5% in the three months to February, the lowest in three years.

This suggests employers are holding back on wage hikes in response to higher National Insurance (NI) contributions introduced in the Autumn Statement by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD Technical Forecast: No clear bias

GBP/USD Technical Forecast
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart for the GBP/USD shows a perplexing scenario. The prices remain locked in a tight range under 1.2950. The volume bars are positive for the buyers.

-Are you looking for the best MT5 Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

However, the recent bearish candle also had a high volume. This indicates that the market is volatile but indecisive. The key level on the upside remains 1.3000, which may cap the gains, while 1.2900 is tough support to break.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025