GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Gains Amid US Tariff Uncertainty

The GBP/USD forecast is mixed amid tariff uncertainty.

Volatility may spike as tariffs could be imposed relentlessly.

Easing UK wage growth boosts BoE’s dovish stance.

The GBP/USD forecast remains elevated as the US dollar stays weak on Wednesday. The pair wobbled around 1.2950 during the New York session. The heat from reciprocal tariffs continues to affect the US dollar. The DXY has dropped to 104.00, reflecting the market jitters.

Trump’s policies continue to stir sentiment, with April 02 named “Liberation Day” for the US economy. According to a White House representative, the fresh levies will take effect immediately after the announcement. Market participants suggest a tariff of up to 20% on most American imports.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stresses that the administration aims to impose the maximum tariffs on major trading allies. However, countries willing to ease non-trade barriers may receive concessions. Risk aversion is expected to surge on the day. Moreover, Trump has proposed redistributing tariffs to US households through refunds or tax dividends that could fuel inflationary pressure. Hence, the Fed may retain its restrictive stance for an extended period.

The ADP report was upbeat. A whopping 155k jobs were added in March, against an expected 105k, while the previous reading was 84k. This signals a resilient US labor market, reinforcing a delayed rate cut.

The pound trades cautiously ahead of Trump’s tariff announcement. Concerns over global trade disruptions and a potential slowdown in economic growth have dampened investor sentiment.

The UK economy is particularly vulnerable, with the Office for Business Responsibility (OBR) warning that Trump’s policies could deplete the UK government’s fiscal buffer and shrink the economy by up to 1%.

Additionally, delays in finalizing a UK-US economic deal beyond the so-called “Liberation Day” have created further uncertainty. There is speculation that the terms of the agreement could be revised post-announcement, adding to investor apprehension.

On the domestic front, easing wage growth in the UK adds to dovish expectations for the Bank of England (BoE). The Incomes Data Research (IDR) reported that median pay growth slowed to 3.5% in the three months to February, the lowest in three years.

This suggests employers are holding back on wage hikes in response to higher National Insurance (NI) contributions introduced in the Autumn Statement by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.

GBP/USD Technical Forecast: No clear bias

The 4-hour chart for the GBP/USD shows a perplexing scenario. The prices remain locked in a tight range under 1.2950. The volume bars are positive for the buyers.

However, the recent bearish candle also had a high volume. This indicates that the market is volatile but indecisive. The key level on the upside remains 1.3000, which may cap the gains, while 1.2900 is tough support to break.

