Home AUD/USD Forecast: Australia Slowdown Fears Recede
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Forecast: Australia Slowdown Fears Recede

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The AUD/USD forecast indicates easing fears of a rapid slowdown in Australia’s economy.
  • Trump threatened to increase tariffs on Chinese imports.
  • Market participants are eagerly awaiting a speech from the RBA governor. 

The AUD/USD forecast indicates easing fears of a rapid slowdown in Australia’s economy. As a result, the Australian dollar steadied after collapsing to a five-year low. Meanwhile, the dollar remained frail after Trump threatened new tariffs on China. 

Are you interested to learn more about South African forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers calmed markets when he said the country would manage the impact of Trump’s tariffs. Initially, the Australian dollar had plunged due to fears of a recession. Market participants started pricing a massive rate cut at the next RBA meeting. At the same time, Trump’s tariffs on China hurt the yuan, further dragging down the Aussie. However, Australian officials are confident that the economy will continue growing. 

Elsewhere, the dollar was fragile on Wednesday after Trump threatened to increase tariffs on Chinese imports. The threat came after China promised counter-tariffs starting Thursday. Additional tariffs on China will escalate the war between the two major economies.

Moreover, it will increase the risk of a recession, especially in the US. Consequently, traders are dumping the dollar and buying safer currencies like the yen. At the same time, Treasury yields are falling with rising Fed rate cut expectations. 

Market participants are eagerly awaiting a speech from RBA governor Michelle Bullock. At the same time, the US will release crucial inflation data this week.

AUD/USD key events today

  • FOMC policy meeting minutes
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical forecast: Bearish momentum fades near 0.6002

AUD/USD technical forecast
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price is trading in a tight bearish channel near the 0.6002 key level. The channel comes after a sharp decline that broke below the 0.6200 key support level. Moreover, the price still trades well below the 30-SMA, showing bears are in the lead. Meanwhile, the RSI is under 50, suggesting solid bearish momentum. 

-If you are interested in forex day trading then have a read of our guide to getting started-

However, price action shows that bulls are getting stronger. As a result, the price is not making significant moves below previous lows. At the same time, the RSI has made a bullish divergence, indicating fading bearish momentum. 

This means that bulls might soon overpower bears. However, a bullish move might not go beyond the 30-SMA. If the SMA holds firm, the downtrend will continue with bears targeting the 0.5901 support level. 

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025