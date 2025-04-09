Home USD/JPY Price Analysis: US-China Trade Tensions Ignite Risk-off
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Price Analysis: US-China Trade Tensions Ignite Risk-off

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/JPY price analysis shows escalating trade tensions between China and the US.
  • Trump has threatened to impose another 50% tariff on Chinese goods.
  • The BoJ might pause to assess incoming data.

The USD/JPY price analysis shows escalating trade tensions between China and the US that is sending traders to the safe-haven yen. Meanwhile, the dollar collapsed on Wednesday as analysts increased the likelihood of a US recession. 

Are you interested to learn more about South African forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The turmoil from last week returned to the markets on Wednesday due to a growing conflict between China and the US. Last week, Trump imposed a total of 54% tariffs on China, dimming the outlook for the economy. As a result, China promised counter-tariffs on US imports. In response, the US president has threatened to impose another 50% tariff on Chinese goods. Such an outcome will hurt both China and the US. 

A bigger trade war between the two largest economies will likely weaken the global economy. At the same time, experts are increasing the likelihood of a US recession. The developments on Wednesday increased market panic, sending investors to the safe-haven yen. Meanwhile, the greenback dropped. 

Elsewhere, Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank would continue raising interest rates. However, he noted that this would depend on whether the economy performs. However, given Trump’s tariffs, there is a chance policymakers will pause to assess incoming data.

USD/JPY key events today

  • FOMC policy meeting minutes
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical price analysis: Bears gear up for a new low below 145.01

USD/JPY technical price analysis
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has dropped to retest the 145.01 support level. The price trades far below the 30-SMA, showing bears are in the lead. At the same time, the RSI trades near the oversold region, indicating solid bearish momentum. 

-If you are interested in forex day trading then have a read of our guide to getting started-

The first time bears met the 145.01 support, they failed to break below. As a result, bulls returned to push the price higher. However, the bullish move was brief and it paused when the price met a solid resistance zone comprising the 30-SMA and the 148.02 level. The zone allowed bears to return and retest the 145.01 support. 

A break below this level will make a lower low, continuing the downtrend. On the other hand, if the level holds firm, the price will consolidate before breaking below or bouncing higher.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025