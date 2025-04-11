Home Gold Price Analysis: Gold Shines as Traders Seek Safety
Commodities

Gold Price Analysis: Gold Shines as Traders Seek Safety

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The gold price analysis points North, with safe-haven demand rising.
  • Trump increased the tariff on imports from China to 145%. 
  • US inflation data revealed cooler-than-expected price pressures.

The gold price analysis points North, with safe-haven demand rising amid the escalating trade war between China and the US. At the same time, downbeat US inflation figures increased Fed rate cut expectations, further boosting the yellow metal.

Are you interested to learn more about South African forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

On Friday, US President Trump made yet another tariff hike on imports from China to 145%. Meanwhile, China responded immediately by hiking tariffs on US imports to 125%. The ongoing conflict between the two largest economies in the world has caused immense turmoil in most markets. Risky assets like equities have suffered the most, with traders rushing to safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, gold has rallied to new highs, with its appeal rising amid economic uncertainty. 

Experts are predicting a likely US recession due to the raging trade war. At the same time, Trump’s on-and-off tariffs have weighed on investor confidence in the US. As a result, most are dumping US assets, putting pressure on the dollar. A weak dollar makes gold cheaper for foreign buyers, increasing demand.

Furthermore, US inflation data revealed cooler-than-expected price pressures, boosting Fed rate cut expectations. The CPI increased by 2.4% annually, compared to forecasts of 2.5%. Lower borrowing costs increase the appeal of non-yielding gold. 

Gold key events today

  • US core PPI m/m
  • US PPI m/m
  • Preliminary UoM consumer sentiment
  • Preliminary UoM inflation expectations
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Gold technical price analysis: Bulls challenge the 1.272 Fib extension level

Gold technical price analysis
Gold 4-hour chart

On the technical side, gold has broken above a solid resistance to make a new high. The price trades well above the 30-SMA, and the RSI is overbought, suggesting a strong bullish bias. Bulls took charge when the previous decline failed to continue below the 2960.28 support level. 

-If you are interested in forex day trading then have a read of our guide to getting started-

Bullish momentum surged enough to break past the 30-SMA. Moreover, it continued until the price reached a higher high. However, the rally has been steep, with no pullbacks for bulls to rest. Therefore, there is a high chance the price might soon retreat to allow the SMA to catch up. 

Moreover, bulls are approaching a strong resistance zone, comprising the 1.272 Fib extension level and the 3240.65 resistance level. At the same time, the RSI has made a bearish divergence, which could lead to a pullback. Nevertheless, the bullish bias is strong, and gold might continue making new highs.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025