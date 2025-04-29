Home USD/JPY Price Analysis: Auto Tariff Easing Boosts Sentiment
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Auto Tariff Easing Boosts Sentiment

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/JPY price analysis indicates an improvement in risk appetite.
  • The US president said he was ready to reduce tariffs on automobiles.
  • India will be the first to sign a trade deal with the US.

The USD/JPY price analysis indicates an improvement in risk appetite following Trump’s promise to lower automotive tariffs. At the same time, progress on trade negotiations with countries like India has reduced the risk of a global trade war. However, the dollar remains fragile amid uncertainty over the fate of trade talks between the US and China. 

If you are interested in automated forex trading, check our detailed guide-

The US president said he was ready to reduce tariffs on automobiles on Tuesday, slightly easing economic concerns. Trump’s tariff campaign has become less aggressive in recent days as he acknowledges the risk to the economy. Last week, the president criticized the Fed, demanding lower interest rates to support the economy. However, Powell has remained cautious, not giving any clear signals on when the next rate cut will come. This has sobered Trump, leading to his softer stance. 

Moreover, negotiations with countries that might suffer reciprocal tariffs are ongoing. On Monday, Scott Bessent said India would be the first to sign a deal with the US. As a result, market participants are optimistic about the global economy. 

However, progress with China has stalled with neither country willing to be the first to cut tariffs. The US is waiting for China to start lowering its tariffs before they do the same. Still, the US has admitted that the current tariffs are unsustainable. Therefore, eventually, one side will have to start the process. 

USD/JPY key events today

  • US JOLTS job openings
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical price analysis: Bulls retest the 30-SMA resistance

USD/JPY technical price analysis
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has broken above and retested a solid resistance trendline. However, it has returned below the 30-SMA, and the RSI is now under 50. Still, bulls are challenging the SMA resistance. 

If you are interested in guaranteed stop-loss forex brokers, check our detailed guide-

USD/JPY has been on a decline since bears took the lead at the top of the chart. The price mostly stayed below the 30-SMA. Moreover, the highs of the downtrend respected a clear resistance trendline. However, things changed after the price reached the 140.01 support level. 

Here, bulls became stronger, pushing the price above the 30-SMA and the trendline. Furthermore, the price pulled back to retest the line. From here, bulls must break above the 144.02 resistance to make a higher high and confirm an uptrend. Otherwise, the downtrend will continue.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025