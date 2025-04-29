USD/JPY Price Analysis: Auto Tariff Easing Boosts Sentiment

The USD/JPY price analysis indicates an improvement in risk appetite.

The US president said he was ready to reduce tariffs on automobiles.

India will be the first to sign a trade deal with the US.

The USD/JPY price analysis indicates an improvement in risk appetite following Trump’s promise to lower automotive tariffs. At the same time, progress on trade negotiations with countries like India has reduced the risk of a global trade war. However, the dollar remains fragile amid uncertainty over the fate of trade talks between the US and China.

If you are interested in automated forex trading, check our detailed guide-

The US president said he was ready to reduce tariffs on automobiles on Tuesday, slightly easing economic concerns. Trump’s tariff campaign has become less aggressive in recent days as he acknowledges the risk to the economy. Last week, the president criticized the Fed, demanding lower interest rates to support the economy. However, Powell has remained cautious, not giving any clear signals on when the next rate cut will come. This has sobered Trump, leading to his softer stance.

Moreover, negotiations with countries that might suffer reciprocal tariffs are ongoing. On Monday, Scott Bessent said India would be the first to sign a deal with the US. As a result, market participants are optimistic about the global economy.

However, progress with China has stalled with neither country willing to be the first to cut tariffs. The US is waiting for China to start lowering its tariffs before they do the same. Still, the US has admitted that the current tariffs are unsustainable. Therefore, eventually, one side will have to start the process.

USD/JPY key events today

US JOLTS job openings

USD/JPY technical price analysis: Bulls retest the 30-SMA resistance

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has broken above and retested a solid resistance trendline. However, it has returned below the 30-SMA, and the RSI is now under 50. Still, bulls are challenging the SMA resistance.

If you are interested in guaranteed stop-loss forex brokers, check our detailed guide-

USD/JPY has been on a decline since bears took the lead at the top of the chart. The price mostly stayed below the 30-SMA. Moreover, the highs of the downtrend respected a clear resistance trendline. However, things changed after the price reached the 140.01 support level.

Here, bulls became stronger, pushing the price above the 30-SMA and the trendline. Furthermore, the price pulled back to retest the line. From here, bulls must break above the 144.02 resistance to make a higher high and confirm an uptrend. Otherwise, the downtrend will continue.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.