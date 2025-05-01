Home USD/CAD Forecast: Fed Pressured Amid Economic Slowdown
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Forecast: Fed Pressured Amid Economic Slowdown

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/CAD forecast indicates a declining US economy.
  • Private employment in the US was lower than expected in March.
  • The US GDP report revealed that the economy contracted by 0.3%. 

The USD/CAD forecast indicates a declining US economy, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates in June. At the same time, Canada’s economy unexpectedly contracted, increasing the chances that the BoC will resume its easing cycle.

If you are interested in automated forex trading, check our detailed guide-

Data on Wednesday revealed that private employment in the US was lower than expected. The economy added 62,000 jobs compared to forecasts of 114,000. The decline pointed to weaker demand in the labor market in April, likely due to Trump’s tariffs. 

Meanwhile, the Advance US GDP report revealed that the economy contracted by 0.3%. Economists had expected a 0.3% expansion. However, the decline was not as big as most experts had feared. Some major banks had predicted an over 1% contraction in the economy. Consequently, the decline in the dollar was limited. 

A separate report showed the core PCE was unchanged. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.1% increase. The downbeat data, combined with softer-than-expected inflation, increased expectations for a Fed rate cut in June. 

On the other hand, data from Canada revealed that the economy contracted by 0.2% compared to expectations of no change. This might also pressure the Bank of Canada to return to rate cuts after pausing at the last meeting.

USD/CAD key events today

  • US unemployment claims
  • ISM manufacturing PMI
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical forecast: Bears losing momentum

USD/CAD technical forecast
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price is caught in a sideways move near the 1.3800 support level. Currently, the price trades below the 30-SMA, indicating that bears are stronger. At the same time, the RSI is in bearish territory below 50. 

If you are interested in guaranteed stop-loss forex brokers, check our detailed guide-

Therefore, bears might try to break below and detach from the 1.3800 key level. However, bearish momentum has faded since the downtrend reached the current support. The price started chopping through the 30-SMA with no clear direction. At the same time, the RSI made a bullish divergence, suggesting weakness in the decline.

The divergence might allow bulls to take charge by breaking above the SMA and retesting the 1.4050 key level. Meanwhile, if bears regain momentum, USD/CAD will continue its downtrend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025