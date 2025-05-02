Home AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Climbs on US-China Trade Talk Hopes
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Climbs on US-China Trade Talk Hopes

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The AUD/USD outlook is optimistic amid hopes of talks between China and the US.
  • The dollar was subdued after downbeat US data this week.
  • Economists expect slower US job growth of 130,000 in April.

The AUD/USD outlook is optimistic as the Aussie strengthens on hopes of tariff talks between China and the US. At the same time, the currency got support from a weaker dollar after downbeat US data. Meanwhile, market participants are looking forward to the US nonfarm payrolls for more clues on Fed rate cuts. 

If you are interested in automated forex trading, check our detailed guide-

Reports on Thursday and Friday revealed that the US was ready to initiate talks with China on tariffs. Meanwhile, China has received and is evaluating an offer from the US to start talks. This is a big step towards the end of a trade war that has hurt the global economy. Moreover, it has rekindled hopes for a brighter outlook for both economies. As a result, the risk-sensitive Aussie rose. 

Meanwhile, the dollar was subdued after downbeat US data this week. On Thursday, unemployment claims rose more than expected, raising fears of a deteriorating labor market. Meanwhile, business activity was stronger than expected. However, it contracted further from the previous month.

Market participants are now looking forward to the US monthly report. Economists expect slower job growth of 130,000 in April. A smaller-than-expected number will signal bigger cracks in the labor market, pressuring the Fed to cut interest rates. 

AUD/USD key events today

  • US average hourly earnings m/m
  • US nonfarm employment change
  • US unemployment rate
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical outlook: Bulls take the lead in range-bound move

AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price is trading in a tight range between the 0.6351 support and the 0.6450 resistance levels. The range came after a sharp rally that kept the price far above the 30-SMA. However, it now just chops through this line, drifting to the side of the chart. 

If you are interested in guaranteed stop-loss forex brokers, check our detailed guide-

Within the range, the price is currently above the SMA, and the RSI is above 50, showing bulls are in the lead. Therefore, the price might retest the range resistance. However, the RSI has made a bearish divergence, indicating weaker bullish momentum. 

Therefore, bulls would have to regain momentum before breaking out of the range and continuing the previous trend. If they fail, the price will likely bounce lower to retest the range support level. A reversal would allow AUD/USD to reach the 0.6200 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025