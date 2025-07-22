Home USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Holds Firm as Ishiba Vows to Stay On
Majors

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Holds Firm as Ishiba Vows to Stay On

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/JPY price analysis indicates resilience in the yen.
  • Japan’s Ishiba said he would remain the Prime Minister despite losing the majority of seats in the Upper House.
  • Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on Japan starting August 1.

The USD/JPY price analysis indicates resilience in the yen after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced he would remain in office despite losing Sunday’s election. At the same time, a decline in the dollar and Treasury yields amid tariff uncertainty has supported the yen. 

Are you interested in learning more about ETF brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The yen soared on Monday after Ishiba said he would remain the Prime Minister despite losing the majority of seats in the Upper House. Ruling with no majority in the Upper or Lower House will be difficult for him. Passing policy changes will become trickier, making the outlook for Japan’s politics uncertain. However, at the moment, his confidence has boosted optimism. 

However, there is uncertainty about trade talks between the US and Japan. Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on Japan starting August 1. If there is no deal by then, the export-reliant country could suffer from weaker demand. This would complicate the outlook for Bank of Japan rate hikes. 

Meanwhile, the dollar was fragile as market participants lost hope for more trade deals. Meanwhile, the risk of a global trade war is escalating as countries prepare to respond to the imposition of higher tariffs. Such an outcome would further slow down the US economy, hurting the greenback.

USD/JPY key events today

Market participants will continue to weigh the impact of Japan’s election, as there are no key economic releases scheduled.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical price analysis: Bears eye the 146.01 support in new downtrend

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has broken below the 148.02 support to form new lows, further confirming the new downtrend. The price trades below the 30-SMA, with the RSI below 50, favoring a bearish bias. 

Are you interested in learning more about Canadian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The new bias followed a double top at the 149.01 level, accompanied by a bearish RSI divergence. The pattern revealed weakness in the uptrend, allowing bears to push the price below the 30-SMA and the 148.02 support level. 

After breaking below 148.02, the price pulled back to retest the level. If it bounces lower after the retest, it will form a lower low, suggesting a bearish trend. In that case, bears would target the 146.01 support level. A break below this level would solidify the bearish bias.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025