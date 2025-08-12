Home USD/CAD Outlook: Trade Truce Extension Lifts Greenback
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Outlook: Trade Truce Extension Lifts Greenback

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/CAD outlook shows the dollar rising amid optimism over an extension of the US-China trade truce.
  • China and the US agreed to extend their trade truce by another 90 days.
  • Forecasts show that the annual US CPI figure might increase by 2.8%. 

The USD/CAD outlook shows the dollar rising amid optimism over an extension of the US-China trade truce. However, traders remain cautious ahead of the pivotal US consumer inflation report that will shape the outlook for rate cuts. 

Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide-

China and the US agreed to extend their trade truce by another 90 days, easing worries about another trade war. Trump had set August 12 as the deadline for a trade deal. However, there is still no clear deal between the two countries. Still, an extension of the truce means tariffs will remain relatively low as talks continue. 

Meanwhile, the US CPI report due today met forecast except the year-on-year inflation ticked down to 2.7% against the expected 2.8%. Some experts believe the Fed will still cut rates in September despite the outcome. However, hot numbers would challenge the outlook for future moves.

“I think the Fed will go ahead and cut in September, partly due to political pressure and partly due to the softening labour data,” said Mike Houlahan, director at Electus Financial in Auckland.

“But it’ll be a conundrum for them (the Fed) if inflation starts to tick higher,” Houlahan said.

USD/CAD key events today

  • Core CPI m/m
  • CPI m/m
  • CPI y/y
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical outlook: Bulls eye 1.3875 after taking back control

USD/CAD technical outlook
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price seems ready to make new highs after breaking above the 30-SMA. Meanwhile, the RSI trades above 50, suggesting solid bullish momentum. Therefore, the bullish bias is strong. However, bulls are still finding their feet above the SMA.

Are you interested to learn more about day trading brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Previously, bears had taken over when the price made a solid bearish candle near the 1.3875 resistance level. However, they failed to sustain the move below the SMA. Instead, the price bounced back when it got to the 0.5 Fib retracement level. This allowed bulls to take back control by breaking above the 30-SMA. 

If bulls can keep the price above the SMA, it might climb to retest the 1.3875 resistance level. A break above this level would strengthen the bullish bias.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025