Home EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Extends Losses After Dismal NFP
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Extends Losses After Dismal NFP

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The EUR/USD forecast indicates continued weakness in the dollar after poor US jobs data.
  • Market focus is now shifting to the US CPI report that will continue shaping the outlook for rate cuts.
  • The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday.

The EUR/USD forecast indicates continued weakness in the dollar after a downbeat monthly employment report on Friday. Meanwhile, market participants are slowly shifting their focus to the ECB policy meeting, where policymakers could keep interest rates unchanged.

Are you interested to learn more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Data on Friday revealed that the US economy added a dismal 22,000 jobs in August. Meanwhile, economists had expected an additional 75,000 jobs. At the same time, the unemployment rate increased from 4.2% to 4.3% as expected. The poor figures solidified bets for a September rate cut and increased the likelihood of a more dovish Fed in the future.

Market focus is now shifting to the US CPI report that will continue shaping the outlook for rate cuts. Soft figures will support the current outlook. On the other hand, hot figures could renew worries about the impact of tariffs on price pressures.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank will meet on Thursday. Traders expect policymakers to keep rates unchanged. This will contrast sharply with the Fed, which will likely be more dovish this month. The divergence in policy and economic outlooks between the US and the Eurozone could send the euro higher in the coming months.

EUR/USD key events today

Market participants do not expect any key economic releases today. Therefore, the pair might extend the previous session’s move.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical forecast: Bulls puncture the range resistance

EUR/USD technical forecast
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price is attempting to break out of its long-term range. Bulls are challenging the range resistance at the 1.1720 level. At the same time, the price trades above the 30-SMA, with the RSI near the overbought region, suggesting bulls are in the lead.

Are you interested to learn more about Thailand forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

EUR/USD has remained in consolidation for a long time, with the price moving sideways and chopping through the 30-SMA. However, before, the range, bulls were in the lead. Therefore, there is a high chance they will break out of this range to continue rallying.

A break above the range resistance would allow the price to retest the 1.1801 resistance level. On the other hand, if bulls fail to break above this level, the price will likely remain in consolidation.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025