Home GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Looming Fed Cut Bets to Boost Pound
GBP USD Forecast

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Looming Fed Cut Bets to Boost Pound

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The GBP/USD weekly forecast suggests further upside for the pound.
  • The US CPI report revealed that inflation accelerated from 0.3% to 0.4%.
  • US unemployment claims were higher than expected, supporting Fed rate cut bets.

The GBP/USD weekly forecast suggests further upside for the pound as traders gear up for a Fed rate cut on Wednesday.

Ups and downs of GBP/USD

GBP/USD ended the week higher as the dollar fell ahead of an expected Fed rate cut. US data during the week pointed to a spike in inflation. However, unemployment was also high.

Are you interested in learning more about ETF brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The US CPI report revealed that inflation accelerated from 0.3% to 0.4% monthly. Meanwhile, the annual figure accelerated to 2.9% as expected. However, traders were more focused on a separate report showing a jump in unemployment claims. It highlighted the weakness in the labor market, keeping Fed rate cut bets elevated. As a result, the dollar declined, allowing the pound to rally.

Next week’s key events for GBP/USD

Next week, market participants will pay attention to data from the UK, including employment, inflation, and retail sales. Meanwhile, the US will release its retail sales report and the Fed will hold its policy meeting on Wednesday.

UK data will show the state of growth and inflation, which will shape the outlook for Bank of England rate cuts. Meanwhile, traders expect the Fed to lower borrowing costs by 25-bps after recent data revealed a rapid decline in the US labor market.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD weekly technical forecast: Bulls eye the 1.3803 resistance

GBP/USD weekly technical forecast
GBP/USD daily chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price has reversed its recent decline to start trading above the 22-SMA, with the RSI above 50. However, although the bias has turned bullish, bulls are yet to confirm a new trend with higher highs and lows. Instead, they are struggling to break above the 1.3575 resistance level.

Are you interested in learning more about Canada forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

GBP/USD has had a strong bullish run, mostly keeping above the 22-SMA. However, this trend paused when it got near the 1.3803 level. At this point, bears took over by pushing the price below the 22-SMA. At the same time, the RSI dipped below 50 to support bearish momentum. However, the decline could not go beyond the 1.3200 support. As a result, bulls took over, pushing the price back above the SMA.

Now, they must break above the 1.3803 resistance to continue the previous rally. If they fail a second time, bears could return stronger to try to reverse the trend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025