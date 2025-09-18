Home AUD/USD Outlook: RBA in Spotlight After Soft Jobs Data
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Outlook: RBA in Spotlight After Soft Jobs Data

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The AUD/USD outlook points to further weakness in Australia’s labor market.
  • Australia’s economy lost 5,400 jobs compared to the forecast of an addition of 21,200.
  • The dollar gained after the Fed cut rates as expected on Wednesday.

The AUD/USD outlook points to further weakness in Australia’s labor market that could increase pressure on the RBA to lower borrowing costs. However, traders still expect the central bank to hold this month. Meanwhile, the dollar gained after the Fed cut rates as expected.

Are you interested in learning more about ETF brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Data on Thursday revealed that Australia’s economy lost 5,400 jobs compared to the forecast of an addition of 21,200. The downbeat data highlighted weakness in the labor market. However, it was not enough to significantly shift the outlook for rate cuts. Traders are still expecting the RBA to hold rates this month. As a result, the Australian dollar recovered after an initial fall.

“Employment growth is running out of steam, with headcount little changed from four months ago,” said Sean Langcake, head of Macroeconomic Forecasting for Oxford Economics Australia.

“We don’t think these data are bad enough to spur the RBA into action this month. But another cut in November is expected.”

Meanwhile, the dollar gained after the Fed cut rates as expected on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the outlook remains dim for the currency as the central bank intends to continue easing borrowing costs this year.

AUD/USD key events today

  • US unemployment claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical outlook: Bears and bulls battle around 30-SMA

AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price has recovered to retest the 30-SMA after a recent break below the line. The break had indicated a momentary shift in sentiment to bearish. However, to maintain the new bias, the price must remain below the SMA and the RSI under 50.

Are you interested in learning more about Canada forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Before the sentiment shift, AUD/USD was trading in a steep bullish trend, keeping above the 30-SMA. At the same time, it was making higher highs and lows until it got to the 0.6700 key resistance level. Here, the price formed a large top wick on a bearish candle, showing a rejection of higher prices. As a result, the price broke below the SMA.

If the SMA holds as resistance, bears will get a chance to target the 0.6550 support level. At the same time, the price might start making lower highs and lows. On the other hand, if bulls break back above the SMA, the price will likely challenge the 0.6700 resistance for a new high.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025