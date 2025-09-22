Home USD/JPY Outlook: BOJ’s Subtle Hawkish Shift Lifts Yen
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Outlook: BOJ’s Subtle Hawkish Shift Lifts Yen

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/JPY outlook suggests some strength in the yen after Friday’s slightly hawkish BoJ policy meeting.
  • Japan has to choose a new prime minister on October 4th.
  • Traders will watch Fed policymakers’ remarks for more clues on rate cuts.

The USD/JPY outlook suggests some strength in the yen after Friday’s slightly hawkish Bank of Japan policy meeting. Meanwhile, the dollar retreated at the start of a week when Fed policymakers will reveal their views on the economy and future policy moves.

Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

On Friday, the Bank of Japan held its policy meeting and decided to keep interest rates unchanged. However, the hawkish surprise came when two members voted to hike interest rates. The move briefly boosted the yen, but dollar strength undid all these gains.

However, focus has returned to what this could mean for future policy. Internal pressure means policymakers are gaining confidence that the economy needs higher borrowing costs. Therefore, it increases the likelihood of a near-term rate hike.

However, before that, Japan has to choose a new prime minister on October 4th. The new leader will also play a huge role in determining the BoJ’s policy path.

Meanwhile, the Fed assumed a more dovish tone last week and cut rates by 25-bps. This week, traders will watch policymakers’ remarks for more clues on rate cuts. Dovish remarks could weigh on the dollar.

USD/JPY key events today

Traders are not anticipating any key economic releases from the US or Japan. Therefore, the pair could consolidate.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical outlook: Aiming to test the 149.00 range resistance

USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price trades above the 30-SMA, with the RSI above 50, suggesting a bullish bias. The move comes after the price got rejected at the 146.50 support level. Bears made an attempt to breach this support but failed, allowing bulls to take charge.

Are you interested in learning more about forex signals telegram groups? Check our detailed guide-

However, although bulls are in the lead, the price is still consolidating on a larger scale. It is trading in a sideways move between the 149.00 resistance and the 146.50 support. In this range, bears and bulls are showing almost equal strength. As a result, the price is just chopping through the SMA.

Nevertheless, since bulls are currently in the lead, the price could soon challenge the range resistance. However, it seems ready to retest the SMA before climbing. A bullish breakout would allow USD/JPY to retest the 150.75 key resistance level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025