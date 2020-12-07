Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»EUR/GBP: Looking For An Eventual Fall & Retest Of 0.8861 N-Term – Credit Suisse

EUR/GBP: Looking For An Eventual Fall & Retest Of 0.8861 N-Term – Credit Suisse

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

What is the outlook towards EUR/GBP in the near-term?

Credit Suisse maintains a bearish bias on EUR/GBP in the near-term.

“EURGBP maintains a small base above the downtrend from September and mid -November high around .9001/07 but even though further near -term strength is still seen likely, our bias remains to view this phase as temporary ahead of an eventual fall back to retest .8866/61. Below .9890 should see the base neutralized for a fall back towards .8929, with this seen as the barrier to a retest of .8666/61, an eventual break of which can confirm a major top,” CS notes.

“Support at .8990 needs to hold to keep the immediate risk higher with resistance above .9085/91 seen at .9127 next – the 61.8% retracement of the September/November fall – then the “measured base objective” at .9150. With the October high just above at .9165, we would look for a fresh and important cap here,” CS adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.