EUR/USD: A Reversal Is Coming Targeting 1.15-1.16 By Mid-Year – Nordea

What is the outlook for EUR/USD at the end of Q2?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Nordea Research discusses EUR/USD outlook and targets the pair at 1.15 end of Q2.

“Our view on USD interest rates could also lead to a reversal of the EUR/USD towards the second half of this year. We find it likely that we will end 2021 on clearly lower levels in EUR/USD compared to current spot, as the USD interest rates are simply more alive than EUR dittos, not least as the ECB seemingly wants to keep printing more into the economic rebound during the spring and early summer,” Nordea notes.

“The fixed income market also reflects relative growth perspectives, which simply look more upbeat in the US compared to in Europe, among other things due to a more successful vaccine roll-out. We target 1.15-1.16 in EURUSD,” Nordea adds.

