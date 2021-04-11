EUR/USD Forecast April 12-16 – After a superb week for the euro, can the momentum continue?

EUR/USD rebounded and had its best week of the year, gaining 1.16%. There are four events on the calendar this week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

The Eurozone Sentix Investor index accelerated to 13.1 in April, up sharply from 5.0. The reading easily beat the forecast of 6.8. German and eurozone Service PMI were a bit higher than expected, with readings of 51.5 and 49.6, respectively. For Germany, this was the first time that services showed growth in six months – the 50 line separates growth from contraction. German manufacturing numbers were mixed – Factory Orders gained 1.2%, but Industrial Production fell by 1.6%.

In the US, JOLTS Job Openings rose to 7.37 million, up from 6.92 million and well above the forecast of 6.91 million. However, unemployment claims climbed unexpectedly, from 719 thousand to 744 thousand, well above the estimate of 682 thousand.

The Federal minutes indicated that the central bank remains concerned about the strength of the US economy and will continue its QE program in order to support economic growth.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: