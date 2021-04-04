EUR/USD Forecast April 5-9 – Euro dips for third straight week

EUR/USD dropped slightly last week, marking a third successive losing week. The pair touched a low of 1.1704, its lowest level since November 2020. There are four events on the calendar this week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from 1.1% to 0.9%. German Retail Sales rebounded after two straight declines, with a gain of 1.2%. Still, this figure fell short of the forecast of 2.0%. Manufacturing remains a bright spot, with PMIs showing growth throughout the eurozone with readings above the 50-level. Germany looked very strong, with a reading of 66.6.

In the US, Conference Board Consumer Confidence soared to 109.7 in March, up from a revised reading of 90.4. It was the sharpest one-month gain in almost 18 years. US Pending Home Sales posted a second straight decline in March. The decline of 10.6% was much sharper than the estimate of -3.1%. The week wrapped up with excellent nonfarm payroll numbers, which came in at 916 thousand. This was up from 379 thousand and crushed the estimate of 652 thousand.

