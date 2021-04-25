EUR/USD Forecast April 26-30 – Euro punches above 1.21

EUR/USD rallied late in the week and pushed across the 1.21 level. There are seven releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

The ECB meeting was described as “a meeting to forget”, as policymakers maintained policy and provided little in the way of future plans. ECB head Lagarde stated that it was premature to discuss tapering QE.

Manufacturing continues to shine, as Germany and eurozone Manufacturing PMIs posted readings well into expansionary territory. Services has not been has strong, with Germany and eurozone Services PMIs posting readings just above the 50-level, which separates contraction from expansion.

In the US, unemployment claims dropped for a second straight week to 547 thousand, down from 576 thousand beforehand. Manufacturing PMI in March improved to 60.6, up from 59.0. A reading above the 50-neutral level points to growth.