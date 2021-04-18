EUR/USD Forecast April 19-23 – Euro rallies close to 1.20

EUR/USD enjoyed another strong week and posted gains of 0.70%, coming close to the 1.20 level. This week’s events are the ECB rate decision and PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

Eurozone Retail Sales rebounded in February with a sizzling gain of 3.0%. This marked a 7-month high. German ZEW Economic Sentiment underperformed, slipping from 76.6 to 70.7 in April. This was well off the estimate of 79.1. Eurozone CPI posted a gain of 1.3% in March, up from 0.9% a month earlier.

In the US, CPI rose in March, but the reaction of the US dollar was muted. Headline CPI climbed from 0.4% to 0.6% and Core CPI improved to 0.3%, up from 0.1%. Retail sales soared in March – headline retail sales came in at 9.8% and the core reading rose 8.4%, well above the forecast.