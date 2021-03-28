EUR/USD Forecast March 29-April 2 – Euro slides below 1.18

EUR/USD had a rough week, dropping close to 1 percent. There are five events on the calendar this week, including eurozone inflation. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

The manufacturing sector remains a bright spot, as PMIs pointed to accelerated growth in Germany, France and the eurozone. German Manufacturing PMI stood at with a sharp reading of 66.6, up from 60.4 previously. Services PMIs also improved, but, the eurozone and France readings remained below the 50-level, which indicates contraction. Germany managed to nose into expansionary territory with a read of 50.8.

German consumer confidence remains in negative territory but improved to -6.2, marking a 5-month high. The week wrapped up with German business confidence, which jumped to 96.6 in March, up from 92.4 beforehand. This indicator is currently at its highest level since June 2019.

In the US, Fed Chair Yellen and Treasury Secretary testified before Congress, with the duo reiterating a dovish stance. Yellen spoke about the follow-up stimulus, which she said will be paid by higher taxes. Powell acknowledged that inflation would likely increase but that it would be temporary, and that the Fed would not raise interest rates. Durable goods disappointed with a sharp decline of 1.1%, its first decline since April. GDP for Q4 of 2020 was revised upwards from 4.1% to 4.3%. As well, unemployment claims fell to 684 thousand, marking a 1-year low.

.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: