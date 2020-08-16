EUR/USD Forecast Aug. 17-21 – Euro punches above 1.18 line

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence remained in negative territory, which indicate expansion. Still, the indicator improved from -18.2 to -13.4. German ZEW Economic Sentiment pointed to stronger investor confidence, climbing from 59.0 to 71.5. On the inflation front, German CPI declined by 0.5%, the second decline in three months. The week wrapped up with Eurozone GDP for Q2, with the second read of -12.1% confirming the first reading.

In the US, consumer inflation was unchanged at 0.6% in July. The core reading improved to 0.6%, up from 0.2% beforehand. There was good news on the employment front, as unemployment claims fell to 963 thousand, down from 1.186 million. This marked the first time that new claims have fallen below the 1-million mark since mid-March, before the spread of Covid-19. Retail sales reports were mixed. The core reading came in at 1.9%, above the estimate of 1.3%. However, the headline read posted a gain of 1.2%, shy of the estimate of 2.0%.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge:

Technical lines from top to bottom:

We start with resistance at 1.2174.

This is followed by 1.2004, just above the psychologically important 1.20 level.

1.1930 is next.

1.1850 is a fluid line. Currently, it is an immediate resistance line.

1.1725 is the first support line.

1.1650 has some breathing room in support.

1.1573 (mentioned last week) is next.