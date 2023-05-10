EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Surges with Increase in Treasury Yields

Short-dated Treasury yields increased sharply. There is unease surrounding Wednesday’s US inflation data. Speculators are holding the biggest bullish position in the euro in over two years. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bearish. The dollar extended gains on Wednesday because short-dated Treasury yields increased sharply. However, there was unease surrounding Wednesday’s US inflation data. –Are you interested in learning more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide- Economists predict a 5.5% year-on-year increase in core consumer prices for April. If the reading is higher than expected, it may be problematic for the Federal Reserve as the central bank recently signaled a potential halt to its hiking cycle. Money markets expect the Fed to keep rates on hold at its meeting in June and predict at least two rate cuts by the end of the year. After their meeting on Tuesday, President Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy have yet to agree on raising the $31.4 trillion US debt limit. Because of this there could be an unprecedented default in just a few weeks. However, they have agreed to further talks and instructed their aides to have daily discussions. The next meeting between Biden, McCarthy, and the three other top congressional leaders will be on Friday. Elsewhere, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly data shows that speculators hold the biggest bullish position in the euro in over two years. With a value of $23 billion, it has nearly tripled in six months. However, investors anticipate that the European Central Bank will have more room to increase interest rates than the Fed. This could lead to some reduction of these bullish bets. EUR/USD key events today All focus today will be on the US inflation report, and the outcome of this report will guide the Federal Reserve’s policy moves going forward. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD technical forecast: Bears challenge critical support at 1.0949. EUR/USD technical forecast chart EUR/USD is on the verge of crossing below the 1.0949 support level. This comes after a strong bearish move that saw the price drop from the 1.1050 resistance level to 1.0949. The bearish bias is strong because the price trades below the 30-SMA with the RSI below 50. –Are you interested in learning more about AI trading brokers? Check our detailed guide- If bears break below 1.0949, the next target will be at the 1.0910 support level. However, there is a chance that the price will consolidate at this support level before either breaking below or pulling back to retest the SMA. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Forex News Today: Daily Trading News share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.