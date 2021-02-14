EUR/USD Forecast Feb. 15-19 – Euro punches above 1.21

EUR/USD gained 0.59% last week, erasing most of the losses from the previous week. There are five events on the calendar this week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

German industrial production stagnated in December, with a reading of zero. It was the first time in eight months that the indicator didn’t register growth. Inflation was a bright spot, as German CPI rose from 0.3% to 0.8% in January. Germany’s Whole Price Index (WPI) jumped to 2.1%, up sharply from 0.6%. Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence surprised with a small contraction, with a reading of -0.2. Analysts had projected a gain of 4.1.

In the US, inflation numbers were a bit lower than expected, and the US dollar’s response was muted. Headline inflation dipped from 0.4% to 0.3%, while Core CPI fell from 0.2% to 0.0%. Unemployment claims rose for the first time in four weeks, rising from 779 thousand to 793 thousand. The week wrapped up on a down note, as UoM Consumer Sentiment for January dropped from 79.2 to 76.2 points. It was the lowest level since July 2020.

.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: