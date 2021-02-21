EUR/USD Forecast Feb. 22-26 – Markets expect Eurozone inflation to break out

EUR/USD showed some volatility but was unchanged over the week. There are six events on the calendar this week, including eurozone inflation. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

Eurozone industrial production declined by -1.6%, which was weaker than expected. Eurozone GDP came in at -0.6% in Q4 of 2020, pointing to stagnation in growth. German ZEW Economic Sentiment accelerated for a third straight month, rising from 61.8 to 71.2. German and Eurozone Manufacturing PMIs rose in January, with readings of 60.6 and 57.7, respectively. These numbers point to strong expansion. Services remains in contraction, as the PMIs came in at 45.9 and 44.7, respectively.

In the US, January retail sales pointed to a strong rebound in consumer spending. The headline read jumped 5.3% while core retail sales came in at 5.9%. The forecast for both releases stood at 1.1%. The FOMC minutes reiterated a dovish message from the Fed, which signaled that it has no plans to taper QE anytime soon. Services and manufacturing remain well into expansionary territory, as the January PMIs came in at 58.5 and 58.9, respectively.

.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: