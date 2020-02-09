EUR/USD Forecast February 10-14 – Euro Slides Below Key 1.10 Level

EUR/USD fell 1.3% last week, its sharpest weekly loss since August. There are five events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

Eurozone and German manufacturing PMIs showed improvement in January, with readings of 47.9 and 45.3, respectively. The PMIs remain below the 50-level, which separates contraction from expansion. The services sector continues to outperform manufacturing, as German Services PMI came in at 54.2 and the all-eurozone PMI dipped to 52.5 points. Other German manufacturing data was soft – Factory Orders fell by 2.1%, while Industrial Production declined by 3.5%.

In the U.S. there was good news from the manufacturing sector, as ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.9 in January, up from 47.2 a month earlier. This figure beat the forecast of 48.5 points. This marked the first showing expansion since July. The week wrapped up with employment data, which was mixed. Wage growth came in at 0.2%, shy of the estimate of 0.3%. Nonfarm payrolls sparkled with a gain of 225 thousand. This was much stronger than the forecast of 163 thousand.

