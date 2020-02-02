EUR/USD Forecast February 3-7 – Fed Hint of Higher Rates Could Weigh on Euro

EUR/USD managed to record a winning week, its first in five weeks. There are nine events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

German business confidence fell unexpectedly, pointing to a weak start for the eurozone’s largest economy. The Ifo Business Climate Index fell to 95.9 in January, down from 96.3 in December. Analysts had predicted a rise to 97.1 points. German inflation declined by 0.6% in January, down from 0.5% a month earlier. This matched the estimate. The initial estimate for eurozone inflation in January came in at 1.4%, matching the forecast. This is a bit higher than the December release of 1.3%.

It was a busy week for U.S. indicators. Durable Goods Orders jumped 2.4%, which was a 9-month high. However, the core release declined by 0.1%, shy of the estimate of 0.4%. The Federal Reserve maintained the benchmark rate, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the “Fed is determined to avoid inflation persistently running below 2%.” This could be a hint of a rate hike in the next few months, which would be bullish for the U.S. dollar. Advance GDP for the fourth quarter came in at 2.1%, as expected. This was unchanged from the third-quarter figure.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: