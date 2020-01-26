EUR/USD Forecast Jan. 27-31 – Euro Falls to 7-Week Low

EUR/USD recorded a fourth straight losing week and fell close to the symbolic 1.10 level. There are seven events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

German economic expectations rose sharply in January, to 26.7, up from 10.7 in December. This was the highest level since 2015. The all-eurozone release showed a similar trend, climbing to 25.6, up from 11.2 pts. The ECB maintained interest rates at 0.00%. German Services PMI jumped to 54.2 in December, a 5-month high. This beat the estimate of 53.0 pts. German Manufacturing PMI also improved in December, but remained in contraction mode, below the 50-level. The PMI accelerated to 45.2, its strongest level since May. In the eurozone, Manufacturing PMI improved to 47.8, while Services PMI dipped to 52.2 pts.

In the U.S., it was a relatively light week. Unemployment claims came in at 211 thousand, lower than the estimate of 214 thousand. The indicator has now beaten the forecast for a third straight week. The manufacturing PMI slowed in January, coming in at 51.7 pts. This marked a 3-month low and missed the forecast of 52.4 pts. There was better news in the services sector, as services PMI improved from 52.2 to 53.2, which was above the estimate of 52.9 pts. This marked a 10-month high.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: