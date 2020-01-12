EUR/USD Forecast Jan. 13-17 – Euro Under Pressure, Tests 1.11 Level

EUR/USD posted slight losses last week. There are five events in the upcoming week, including German and eurozone inflation. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

German retail sales posted a strong gain of 2.1% in November, its strongest gain in five months. Eurozone and German services PMIs improved to 52.8 and 52.9 respectively, above the forecasts. On the inflation front, CPI improved to 1.3% in December, up from 1.0% a month earlier. Manufacturing data was a mixed bag. Factory orders declined by 1.3%, its second straight decline. Industrial production jumped 1.1%, after two straight declines.

In the U.S., business activity continues to expand, as Services PMI improved to 55.0, up from 53.9 points. However, employment numbers for December were a major disappointment. Nonfarm payrolls fell to 145 thousand, compared to 266 thousand a month earlier. This missed the estimate of 162 thousand. Wage growth slipped from 0.3% to 0.1%, missing the forecast of 0.1%. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.5%.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: