EUR/USD Forecast Jan. 18-22 2021 – Euro slides as US dollar shows strength

In the US, headline inflation improved to 0.4%, up from 0.2%. This was a 4-month high and could signal that inflation is at long last moving higher. Fed Chair Powell reiterated the Fed’s dovish stance, saying now is not the time to discuss exiting accommodative policy. Powell also pledged to give the markets plenty of notice before scaling back its massive QE program. The week ended with dismal retail sales numbers for December. The headline figure came in at -0.7%, which followed a -1.1% read a month earlier. Core retail sales fell to -1.4%, down from -0.9% beforehand. This was its lowest level since April.

We start with resistance at 1.2328.

1.2224 has held in resistance since April 2018.

1.2156 has switched to a support level after strong gains by EUR/USD last week.

1.2099 is protecting the 1.21 line. It is an immediate support level.

1.1970 (mentioned last week) has provided support since early December.

1.1844 is next.

1.1768 is the final support line for now.

