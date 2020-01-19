EUR/USD Forecast Jan. 20-24 – Euro Dips Below 1.11, ECB Rate Decision Ahead

EUR/USD posted slight losses for a third consecutive week. The upcoming week features the ECB rate decision and December PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

Final German CPI for January is expected to confirm the initial estimate of 0.5%. This would mark a strong rebound, after a sharp decline of 0.8% in the previous release. The ECB released the minutes of its December meeting. Policymakers said that the bank stood ready to provide further stimulus to the eurozone economy in order to boost inflation, which remains well below the ECB target of 2 percent.

It was a busy week in the U.S. and key consumer releases were mixed. Retail sales, the primary gauge of consumer spending, were positive in December. The headline reading improved to 0.3%, up from 0.2% a month earlier. Core retail sales impressed with a gain of 0.7%, above the estimate of 0.5%. The strong numbers were a result of a late-holiday shopping spree by consumers. Consumer inflation has been losing ground and remains below the Federal Reserve target of 2.0 percent. The downturn continued in December. CPI slowed to 0.2%, compared to 0.3% a month earlier. Core CPI dipped to 0.1%, down from 0.2%.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: