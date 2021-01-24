EUR/USD Forecast Jan. 25-29 2021 – ECB stands pat

EUR/USD reversed directions last week and showed gains of 0.76%. There are six events on the calendar. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

German CPI posted a respectable gain of 0.5% in December, confirming the initial estimate. However, eurozone CPI came in at -0.3% for a fourth straight month. German ZeW Economic Sentiment jumped to 61.8, up from 55.0 beforehand. The eurozone indicator also improved, rising from 54.4 to 58.3.

The ECB maintained its interest rate and bond-buying levels at this week’s policy meeting. ECB President Lagarde acknowledged that Eurozone GDP for Q4 would likely be negative but said that growth was expected to rebound in 2021. PMI reports showed that the manufacturing sector remains well in expansionary territory, but the services sector is in a state of decline, with readings below the 50-level, which separates contraction from expansion.

In the US, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index climbed to 26.5 in January, up strongly from the previous reading of 11.1 and well above expectations. Unemployment claims dropped to 900 thousand down from 965 thousand and below the forecast of 930 thousand. The week wrapped up with the Manufacturing PMI, which rose to 59.1, up from 56.5. This was its highest level since May 2007 and points to strong expansion. .

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: