EUR/USD Forecast June 29-July 3 – Euro Stays Close to 1.12

There was some good news from manufacturing and services, as the initial estimates for June all showed improvement. French Services PMI improved to 50.3, while the German and eurozone indices came in at 45.8 and 47.3, which indicates contraction. On the manufacturing front, France improved to 52.1, which indicates slight expansion. Germany and the eurozone improved to 44.6 and 46.9, respectively. Germany’s Ifo Business Climate rose from 79.5 to 86.2, its highest level since March. The ECB published the minutes of its last policy meeting. At the meeting, the bank increased its pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) by EUR 600 billion, to 1.35 billion.

In the U.S., manufacturing improved sharply, as Manufacturing PMI climbed from 39.8 to 49.6 points. The estimate stood at 50.0, which separates contraction from expansion. Durable goods orders sparkled in May. The headline figure climbed 4.0%, rebounding after a decline of 7.4 percent. The core reading surged 15.8%, rebounding from a read of -17.2% beforehand.

Final GDP for the first quarter showed a decline of 5.0%, unchanged from the advance estimate. Unemployment claims dropped from 2.43 million to 2.12 million, which was within expectations. The news was not as good on the consumer front, personal spending declined by 13.6%, after a decline of 7.5% beforehand.