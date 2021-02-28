EUR/USD Forecast March 1-5 – Euro sags below 1.21 at end of week

EUR/USD was down sharply on Friday and posted a losing week. There are seven events on the calendar this week, including PMIs and eurozone inflation. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

German Ifo Business Climate improved to 92.4, up from 90.1. This marked a 5-month high. However, German GfK Consumer Climate came in at -12.9, marking an 11th successive decline. France, the second-largest economy in the eurozone, showed a 1.4% contraction in GDP in Q4 of 2020. Eurozone headline CPI gained 0.9% and the core reading climbed 1.4% in January. This confirmed the original estimate.

In the US, Fed Chair Powell had a dovish message for the markets in his testimony before Congress. Second-estimate GDP for Q4 came in at 4.1%, revised upwards from 4.1%. There was positive news from Durable Goods reports, with strong acceleration in January. The headline read jumped 3.4% while Core Durable Goods rose 1.4%.

.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: