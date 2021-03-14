EUR/USD Forecast March 15-19 – ECB increases bond purchases, Euro stays steady

EUR/USD reversed directions last week, posting slight gains. There are three events on the calendar this week, including Eurozone CPI. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

The ECB policy meeting was a significant one, with the bank announcing that it would accelerate its purchase of Eurobonds under its emergency PEPP program, in response to rising yields. The ECB did not specify the amount or time frame of the new purchases. The euro’s response to this move was muted.

German Industrial Production contracted by 2.5% in January, its first decline in five months. There was better news from Eurozone Industrial Production, which rebounded with a gain of 0.8%, up from -1.6% beforehand. Eurozone GDP for Q4 was revised downwards to -0.7%, down from -0.6%.

In the US, inflation ticked higher in February, much to the relief of the market, which has been concerned that pent-up demand could lead to runaway inflation. Core CPI edged up to 0.1%, up from 0.0%. Headline CPI ticked up to 0.4%, up from 0.3%. The week ended on a positive note, as UoM Consumer Sentiment for March rose from 76.2 to 83.0. Consumer confidence has risen to its highest level in 12 months.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: